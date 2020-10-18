Mysuru Palace comes alive with Private Dasara festivities of erstwhile Royal family of Mysuru

Mysuru: Historical Mysuru Palace came alive as erstwhile royal family of Mysuru soaked it with traditional poojas and rituals as part of their private dasara or Sharannavaraathri festivities which began on Saturday morning.

A glimpse of bygone royal era unfolded at the illuminated majestic Ambavilas darbar hall, as 27 scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Sri Yaduveer Krishnadaththa Chamaraja Wadiyar, attired in peach colour brocade royal robes, perfectly blended with antique jewellery ascended over 800 year old 280 kg historical gem studded golden throne and held private (khaas) darbar at 11.45am at auspicious Abhijin lagna, as part of their tradition on Saturday morning.

Sri Yaduveer's wife Trishikadevi Wadiyar, son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, his mother Pramoda devi Wadiyar participated in private Darbar..

Sri Yaduveer began his day on Saturday with Yenna Shaasthra, Mangala Snaana (ritual bath). He later participated in ritual to attach mask of lion to golden throne (Simha Sthaapane or Praana Prathishtaana) at Darbar hall. After that he offered poojas to their family deity Goddess Chamundeswari and a kankana was tied to his hand. Later after offering obeisance to Aathmavilasa Ganapathi, he entered darbar hall amid the tunes of Mangalavaadya. Along with team of priests he performed navagraha, kalasha pooja and others, and performed pooja to golden throne too. Followed by that he ascended throne at 11.45am to hold private Darbar. Later there was maarjane (sprinkling of holy water from kalashas to him by priests). And he accepted prasadam sent from Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills, Nanjangud Srikanteswara temple, Malemahadeswara temple at M M Hills, Srirangpatna Ranganatha swamy temple, Parakala math and others, including 13 temples at Mysuru Palace premises. Later accepted nazar a silver coin on a piece of cloth symbolically (In ancient days it is said that, Gold coins, precious gems were offered by Kings of neighboring States to the Maharaja) symbolically from his family members dressed traditionally. Later followed by Phala pooja, he was greeted by his wife Ms Trishika Devi Wadiyar. He later descended throne.

Even as Sri Yaduveer held private darbar, paricharakas (royal assistants) dressed up in their respective traditional attires lined up on either sides of Darbar hall. Also a team of people including Rajapurohit, M G Kumarswamy and others sat on either sides of Darbar hall.

On both the occasions of Sri Yaduveer ascending and descending of golden throne Palace of the then Mysuru State, "kaayo Sri Gowri" former State anthem was played by team of Managala vaadya artists. Police band which performed the former state anthem and held a small concert during Dabar earlier, were not part of private darbar this year.

After Darbar, in a hall adjacent to darbar hall, "Paada pooja" was offered to Sri Yaduveer and Ms Pramodadevi Wadiyar by Ms Trishishika Devi Wadiyar.

And Sri Yaduveer held private darbar again between 7pm and 7.15pm on Saturday evening. And he will hold Darbars on all evenings between 7pm and 7.15pm on rest of the days too till 25 October.

In view of covid 19 pandemic situation the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru is keeping the celebrations very simple and symbolic, and they are just ensuring the traditions are carried on.

Only few priests, and other participants participated and assisted him with poojas and traditions which are to be followed during darbar. And only royal family members participated in private dasara this time, and they had not invited any relatives or guests this year.

In a video message in his facebook page, Sri Yaduveer has greeted people on the occasion ofDasara/Sharannavaraathri festitivities. And he has said, that he would Pray to Goddess Chamundeswari to help all the people of our country to be successful in all the endeavors, and bless all the people of our Country with good health and prosperity, Sri Yaduveer said.