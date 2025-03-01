National Science Day celebrated at IISc

Bengaluru: The government is implementing various initiatives under the vision of “Science for All, Accessible Science, and Science for Sustainable Development,” said N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology.

He was speaking at the National Science Day celebrations organized by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) today. Addressing students after distributing awards, the minister emphasized that National Science Day serves as a platform to spread awareness about the contributions of science and technology to society. In today’s knowledge-driven economy, where scientific and technological advancements are progressing rapidly, fostering scientific thinking and curiosity among students and the general public is crucial.

The government is continuously introducing policies and facilities to promote research and innovation. Plans are underway to establish science centers and planetariums in all districts to make scientific learning more accessible, the minister added.

He highlighted the state government’s commitment, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership, to making science more inclusive and engaging for the public. As part of this effort, the government has initiated programs aligned with the vision of “Science for All, Accessible Science, and Science for Sustainable Development,” to encourage greater public participation in scientific advancements.

The event was attended by students from various schools, along with Dr. U.T. Vijay, Executive Secretary of the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, and other dignitaries. A National Science Day pledge was also administered during the program.