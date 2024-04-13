Live
Just In
NDA won't get simple majority in LS polls: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the NDA will not get a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections and BJP's slogan of "ab ki baar 400 paar" (winning more than 400 seats this time) is just a poll strategy.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, "INDIA bloc will get the majority."
On Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit to Mysuru city on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, "I have no problem with the Prime Minister visiting the state. However, the people of the state should be told what his government has done for it."
Siddaramaiah said they (the BJP) should answer people as to why "nothing has been done" so far on the issues facing the state -- unemployment and drought.
Responding to PM Modi's statement that even if Babasaheb Ambedkar comes himself, the Constitution cannot be changed and that BJP is in favour of the Constitution, the CM asked why action has not been taken against sitting BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde.
He said that Anantkumar Hegde was not given a ticket based on reports that he would lose the election.
Hegde stirred controversy by stating that the Constitution would be changed if the BJP got an absolute majority. However, the BJP had distanced itself from his statements.
"BJP is not in favour of the Constitution. Savarkar and Golwalkar have opposed the implementation of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah said.