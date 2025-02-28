NMPA scales up, Ranked Second-Best Container Port in India

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has been recognised as the second-best container port in India in the category of ports handling less than 0.5 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units). The ranking, conducted under the Sagar Aankalan framework introduced by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), was announced at the Viksit Bharat Post-Budget Meeting in Mumbai on February 27.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to NMPA Chairperson Dr. A. V. Ramana. The recognition comes as NMPA marks its Golden Jubilee, underscoring its role in trade facilitation and national economic growth.

The Sagar Aankalan ranking, launched in February 2024, aims to align Indian ports with the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by evaluating efficiency, competitiveness, and operational capabilities. NMPA, a key maritime gateway for Karnataka, has emerged as India’s largest coffee export hub and recorded an 18.67% increase in container cargo during FY 2023-24.

A shift from a tool port-based model to a fully operational public-private partnership (PPP) container terminal under JSW Infrastructure in 2022 has been a significant factor in the port’s growth. The transition was complemented by several policy and operational improvements, including a fixed-window berthing policy, integrated yard management, RFID-based gate access, and fully digitised documentation processes. These initiatives have contributed to one of the fastest container vessel turnaround times in the country, with efficiency levels exceeding global benchmarks set by the World Bank.

Looking ahead, NMPA has initiated Phase II of its container terminal mechanisation to enhance capacity and operational efficiency. The expansion is expected to bolster EXIM trade prospects for Karnataka and South India, further strengthening NMPA’s position as a crucial hub in India’s maritime sector.

NMPA continues to play a significant role in India's port infrastructure, facilitating international trade and economic growth through investments in modernisation and efficient logistics.