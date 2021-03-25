Nursing cadets passing-out parade held at CHAF 

Bengaluru: An impressive commissioning ceremony of 26 Military Nursing Cadets was conducted at the Command Hospital College of Nursing Air Force (CHAF) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma, Commandant CHAF Bengaluru was the chief guest on the occasion and reviewed the parade. While, Major General Sonali Ghosal, Additional Director General Military Nursing Services (ADGMNS) was the guest of honour.

Under the able guidance of Colonel R Padma Hepsiba, Principal of the college, the parade marked the culmination of basic military training and training on professional skills of the passing-out nursing officers.

The nursing cadets underwent BSc Nursing Training at College of Nursing for a period of four years. Addressing the parade, Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma congratulated the newly commissioned nursing officers and said that this day was a new beginning in their lives and exhorted the future young nightingales to render selfless service to mankind.

The Air Marshal reiterated the great role played by nurses and complimented the entire nursing fraternity of defence for their extraordinary support during the Covid war.

He also urged the young officers to uphold the ethos of the noble profession. During the ceremony Major General Sonali Ghosal, complimented the principal and the entire team for their untiring efforts put into training the young cadets into nursing officers.