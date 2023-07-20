Opposition Boycotts Session Following MLA Suspensions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed unprecedented chaos on Wednesday, as Speaker U T Khader took the drastic step of suspending 10 BJP MLAs for disruptive behaviour during the session. On Thursday, in a show of opposition solidarity, both BJP and JDS members decided to boycott the session, leaving only one opposition member in the assembly.

The suspended BJP legislators, including former ministers Araga Jnanendra, and C N Ashwath Narayan created uproar by tearing documents and flinging them at the chair. The disruptive scenes prompted Speaker U T Khader to suspend the misbehaving MLAs, a decision that further intensified the already tense political climate in the state.

In a display of protest, BJP leaders assembled in front of the iconic Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, raising slogans against the state government. They also marched to Raj Bhavan, lodging a formal complaint against Speaker Khader and the state government. The JDS Legislature Party leader, HD Kumaraswamy, joined the BJP leaders in their endeavour to express discontent over the Speaker's actions.

The spark for the disruptive scenes occurred during Wednesday's Assembly session when BJP members alleged the misuse of government machinery. They cited the deployment of IAS officers to receive dignitaries attending Opposition meetings on July 17 and 18, triggering heated confrontations that eventually led to the suspensions.

The combined opposition MLAs of BJP and JD(S) had submitted their no-confidence motion against Speaker Khader to Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi. On the other hand, Khader, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, and Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi paid a visit to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan early on Thursday to offer their explanations for the suspension of the 10 BJP MLAs.

The Assembly session continued as scheduled despite the opposition's boycott, with only Gali Janardhana Reddy of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) present in the morning session.

In the meeting with the Governor, Khader, Lamani, and Vishalakshi recounted how the protesting members had disrupted the proceedings on Wednesday. Despite repeated warnings, the BJP MLAs refused to comply, leading to the relentless tearing and hurling of official papers at the Deputy Speaker's podium. This behaviour towards the Chair left Khader with no option but to impose the suspension until the session's conclusion.

The list of suspended BJP MLAs includes prominent figures such as two former Deputy Chief Ministers R Ashok and Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, along with Araga Jnanedra, Aravind Bellad, Bharat Shetty, Deeraj Muniraju, Sunil Kumar, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, and Umanath Kotian. (eom)