Opposition parties flay Budget, point out inadequacies

Bengaluru: The Budget session in Karnataka witnessed a heated exchange of opinions as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th budget. The session was marked by sharp criticisms from opposition parties, who accused the CM of delivering a budget they believe is trying to feed the Congress pre-poll schemes.

Amidst contrasting views, the budget speech lasted for a significant duration of 2 hours and 50 minutes, during which Siddaramaiah took aim at the previous BJP government’s alleged financial mismanagement.

For starters, the BJP State General Secretary, N Ravikumar stated that this is an “anti-Hindu budget” and it prioritized minority welfare measures while neglecting support for temples and maths. He also expressed concern over the government’s plan to secure a loan of Rs. 86,000 crore, averaging to Rs. 15,000 per individual and also called it a “Loan Budget”.

Former minister and BJP leader R Ashoka referred to Siddaramaiah’s budget as a “cheat budget”, alleging that the CM had deceived the people of the state. Ashoka criticized the lack of new schemes and the absence of allocations for the announced initiatives. It is to be noted that the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme announced as a pre-poll freebie did not get a mention in the budget.

Finally, JDS Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy mocked Siddaramaiah’s budget by saying that funds received from 20 per cent hike in excise duty for alcohol will be diverted to feed the freebie schemes. He pointed out the absence of long-term schemes, emphasising that the budget primarily blamed the central government without providing sufficient allocations. Additionally, Kumaraswamy expressed disappointment over the lack of provisions for farmers.

Before the budget session, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged CM Siddaramaiah to exercise restraint in increasing borrowings, emphasizing the potential burden it could impose on the people of the state. Bommai’s plea underscored the need for responsible financial management, considering the long-term implications of heightened borrowing.

The Karnataka Budget session witnessed a clash of perspectives, with opposition parties strongly criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget. The allegations of deception, inadequate allocations, and concerns over increased borrowings were voiced by various leaders.

With Basavaraj Bommai nominated as the acting Leader of Opposition (LoP) for this session, the appointment of a dedicated LoP was certainly lacking.

No overall plan: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has criticised the state government’s budget, saying that it is being presented without any overall planning. He has also accused the government of making false promises and of corruption. Joshi also alleged that the government is collecting bribes in the name of transfers.

Nothing Budget: Sunil Kumar

Commenting on the budget, former minister Sunil Kumar said in one line about this 128-page budget, the state government has done nothing. The speech given in the Congress office is found in the budget. This is the budget where there is no dream and no path.

Even DKS will be disappointed with Budget: B Y Vijayendra

BJP MLA B Y Vijayendra spoke about the Budget in Vidhan Soudha and said that not only Karnataka is disappointed by the budget, DCM D K Shivakumar is also disappointed. Shiva Kumar did a padayatra before the elections and promised to allocate Rs 3,000 crores for Mekedatu and 10 crore for Mahadayi. No money has been allocated for Asha and Anganwadi workers. The whole budget is just a political statement.

Disappointing budget: Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Congress government, which cheated the people of the state by not fulfilling the guarantee promises, has now tried to cheat the people again by presenting a budget of false promises.

NEP rollback is political vendetta: Dr K Sudhakar

The budget presented by CM Siddaramaiah is full of hollow statements with no clarity on financial allocation. This first budget by Congress govt has laid a solid foundation to push the state towards fiscal crisis in coming years, said former Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The budget is highly disappointing for Bayaluseeme districts viz, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural. Revoking an important national policy like NEP which is crucial in shaping the future of children and youth of our country shows Congress’ cheap mindset. This is a reverse gear government and the state’s development will also be put in reverse mode.