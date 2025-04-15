Live
Overcome lies told by RSS, BJP family and develop courage to tell truth: CM to party workers
The Chief Minister announced that an Ambedkar Museum will be set up in Bangalore and the tallest Ambedkar statue in the entire country will be installed
Bengaluru: We should overcome the lies told by RSS and BJP family and develop the courage to tell the truth, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gives a call to party workers.
Speaking at the 134th Ambedkar Jayanti program organized at KPCC’s Bharat Jodo Bhavan. CM Siddaramaiah said, Congress workers should have ideological clarity. The CM called on all of us to lead the ideological struggle. Our workers should clearly understand why the Manuvadis opposed our Constitution and why Ambedkar set fire to Manusmriti. He said that the truth should be made understood to the people, to today’s youth community.
Ambedkar’s life was dedicated to liberating all castes and communities that were subjected to exploitation and oppression due to Manusmriti and the caste system, he said.
In the historic meeting held by Ambedkar in the Constitution Drafting Assembly, he said, “From this day of the implementation of the Constitution, we are entering a society where there is social, economic, political and educational inequality. He had said that the aspirations of the Constitution cannot be fulfilled without the removal of this inequality. He said that due to the Constitution, hundreds of castes and communities who were deprived of education have been able to get education.
He referred to Ambedkar’s statement that he had received education for those deprived of social justice and to remove untouchability.
On January 18, 1952, Ambedkar wrote a letter in his own handwriting. In that letter, he clearly wrote that it was Savarkar and Dhanga who defeated him in the elections. However, the BJP is lying and the Manuwadis and BJP are going around saying that it was Congress that defeated Ambedkar. He called on Congress workers to develop the courage to tell the truth.
The party that has formulated and implemented programs for the progress of all, which sees all castes and all religions as equals. He explained that history and the present exist only for the Congress party. The BJP does not need anyone except Godse, who killed Savarkar and Gandhi. But we need Ambedkar, who gave us the three mantras of education, organization and struggle, he said.