Pakistan, Syria nationals denied entry at Karwar port amid heightened security

Karwar: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities at the Karwar port in Karnataka denied entry to Pakistani and Syrian nationals who arrived on a cargo ship from Iraq. The individuals were confined to the vessel and later sent back in compliance with maritime security protocols.

The ship, originating from Al Zubair in Iraq and carrying a consignment of bitumen, had docked at the Karwar port earlier this week. On board were one Pakistani national, 15 Indian crew members, and two Syrian nationals.

Port officials, upon being alerted about the non-Indian crew, informed the Indian Coast Guard and local security agencies. Following a document verification process and brief questioning, authorities instructed the vessel’s captain to confiscate the foreign nationals’ mobile phones and barred them from disembarking.

After unloading operations concluded on Wednesday, the ship was directed to leave Indian waters, taking the Pakistani and Syrian crew back with it. This action comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which has led to tightened scrutiny at Indian ports, particularly against vessels with links to Pakistan and China.

Officials clarified that while vessels often have multi-national crews, standard protocol does not allow foreign nationals—especially from high-risk regions—to enter port premises without prior clearance. “The Pakistani and Syrian nationals were instructed not to use mobile phones and were sent back after completing port formalities,” said Inspector Nishchal Kumar of the Coastal Security Police.

Security has also been stepped up along the Karnataka coastline, with intensified surveillance in sensitive areas.

India recently issued fresh advisories banning Pakistani nationals from staying on Indian territory, including through maritime routes, following the diplomatic fallout with Islamabad. The action at Karwar port is one among several precautionary measures being enforced nationwide