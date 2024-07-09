Pay property tax arrears quickly through OTS scheme: BBMP chief

Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the One Time Relief Scheme (OTS) implemented for property tax arrears under BBMP will end on July 31 and citizens should take advantage of it immediately.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting held at the office of the Chief Commissioner of the corporation headquarters regarding various issues under BBMP, he said that about 4 lakh defaulters will come under the one-time relief scheme in the city, out of which 80,000 defaulters have taken advantage of this scheme and paid the outstanding property tax. The remaining 3.20 lakh defaulters have only a chance till July 31 and they should take advantage of it immediately.

He said that if there are any other confusions, including how much to pay, where to pay to the property tax arrears under the One Time Solution (OTS) scheme, they can call the corporation’s toll-free helpline number 1533 and get the necessary information.

He said that more than 3000 teams including Junior Health Officers, Asha workers, ANMs, Link workers and volunteers have been deployed for dengue control in the city and they are conducting house-to-house survey to all the 25 lakh houses in the city and also distributing pamphlets on dengue control and creating awareness.

Since January 2024, 3815 dengue cases have been reported in the city and 776 cases have been confirmed from July 1 to 6. He said that an average of 130 to 140 cases are being confirmed daily, and in the areas where more cases are found, drug spraying and fogging are being done more often.

The corporation staff is doing door-to-door visits and creating awareness among the citizens that dengue can be controlled only if the citizens follow the mosquito control measures in their homes without fail. He said that the cooperation of the citizens will play an important role in stopping Dengue and everyone’s cooperation is essential for that.

As a result of incessant rains, stagnant water produces larvae and increases the number of mosquitoes. Once there is heavy rain, the breeding sites of mosquitoes will be destroyed. He said that the zonal commissioner has been instructed to increase the number of staff spraying and fogging with the aim of destroying mosquito breeding sites.

Innovative software for fixing potholes

Road potholes are being closed continuously on the arterial and sub-arterial roads under the jurisdiction of the Corporation and work is being done to identify and close the newly created potholes. An innovative software is being released to provide quick solution to the problem of road potholes within the corporation. In this software not only the officials but also the citizens will be allowed to upload about the road potholes. He said that this will help in closing the potholes at a faster pace.

Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil, Dr K Harish Kumar, Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Sivanand Kalkere, Zonal Commissioners Dr RL Deepak, Ramesh, Sivanand Kapashi, Snehal, Vinoth Priya, Ramya, Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Chief Engineer and other concerned officials were present.