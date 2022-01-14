PM Narendra Modi praised 5T plan to tackle Covid: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the 5T strategy of Testing, Tracking, Tracing, Triaging and Technology adopted by the State government to control Covid, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Chief Minister Bommai who participated in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states said, "I explained the measures taken by the state government to control and manage Covid. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the State which is higher than the national average."

The Prime Minister praised the use of technology for monitoring the health of those in home isolation, the CM said.

Union government suggested ramping up testing, purchase of ambulances and improving medical infrastructure under the Rs 32,000-crore package it has provided, Bommai said.