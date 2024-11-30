Poor quality IV glucose linked to deaths of pregnant women at BIMS

Ballari: A recent investigation into the deaths of four pregnant women at the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) has uncovered that the deaths were caused by the administration of IV Glucose during Caesarean sections. According to sources, the government has received a report from the investigating team that confirms the poor quality of the intravenous fluids administered to the patients.

The report highlights that the IV Glucose given during the Caesarean procedures was of substandard quality, which led to the unfortunate fatalities. Following this revelation, the state Health Department has issued a directive to all government hospitals to refrain from using IV Glucose until further investigation.

The pregnant women who were admitted to Ballari District Hospital for Caesarean deliveries experienced sudden health complications after the procedure. On November 9, seven women showed signs of severe health deterioration after delivery, and over the following 15 days, five of them tragically passed away.

The issue came to light, leading to widespread outcry, particularly from opposition parties accusing the government of negligence.

The deaths sparked significant political controversy and public anger, with calls for an immediate investigation. To address the growing concerns, the Karnataka government formed a committee of experts, including Dr. Savita, Dr. Bhaskar, and Dr. Harsha, to conduct an inquiry into the cause of the deaths. The committee visited Ballari District Hospital, investigated the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and submitted a report to the government.

According to the findings, the administration of the IV Glucose during the Caesarean operations was identified as the primary cause of the women’s deaths. Sources have confirmed that the government has kept the report confidential, which has further fuelled opposition protests. The opposition has been highly vocal in criticizing the state government for its handling of the matter.

R. Ashok, leader of the opposition, has demanded accountability from the government and has expressed deep concern over the lack of transparency in the investigation. The families of the deceased and the public have raised strong objections, demanding justice for the victims.The government’s decision to issue instructions to all public hospitals to cease using IV Glucose has added to the political tension, with opposition leaders questioning the effectiveness of the health

department’s oversight.