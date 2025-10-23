Post-Diwali rush clogs Majestic metro station as Bengaluru crowd returns from hometowns

Bengaluru: Following the extended Diwali holidays, large numbers of passengers returning from their hometowns have created heavy congestion at the Majestic Metro Station in Bengaluru. The station witnessed an unprecedented rush since early morning, as thousands of commuters queued up to board trains toward different parts of the city.

During the festive weekend, many residents had left Bengaluru to celebrate Diwali with their families. With offices and schools reopening, the return flow began on Wednesday morning, causing long queues at metro ticket counters, escalators, and entry gates at the interchange hub connecting the Purple and Green Lines.

Passengers reported waiting for up to 20–30 minutes to enter the platforms. Even within trains, compartments were jam-packed, with commuters forced to stand tightly as services operated at full capacity. BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) authorities deployed additional staff to manage the crowds and ensure smooth movement within the station premises.

Officials said that the rush is expected to continue through Thursday, as many working professionals and students return after the extended weekend. They have advised passengers to use smart cards or QR tickets to reduce waiting time at counters and urged commuters to avoid peak hours whenever possible.

The situation was similar at other key interchange and terminal stations such as Yeshwanthpur, Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Banashankari, though Majestic remained the most crowded due to its central connectivity and bus station link.

Despite the congestion, metro services continued without disruption. Extra trips were added during morning and evening hours to accommodate the surge. Authorities also appealed to passengers to maintain discipline while boarding and alighting to prevent accidents.

The post-festival traffic in the city’s roads mirrored the metro rush, with long queues seen at city entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, and KR Puram, as vehicles returned from holiday destinations. The BMRCL expects normal ridership levels to resume by the weekend once the holiday movement stabilizes.