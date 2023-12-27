Proposal to strengthen Lake User Associations to be Presented to CM: Minister NS Bose Raju

Bengaluru: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Bose Raju, said that officials have been directed to craft a comprehensive proposal outlining guidelines for strengthening Lake User Associations. The proposal is slated to be submitted to the Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority.

Chairing a meeting at Vikas Soudha to assess the functioning of Lake User Associations, Minister Bose Raju emphasized the government's commitment to strengthen these associations, a measure outlined in the 2023-24 budget. Strengthening these associations is seen as a crucial step in the development of lakes and the augmentation of groundwater levels.

Highlighting the significance of prioritizing farmers within the associations, Minister Bose Raju stated that the primary objective is to economically empower Lake User Associations. There are currently 28,345 lakes under the Rural Development Department and 2,082 lakes under the Major Irrigation Department. Strengthening these lakes necessitates the formation of robust Lake User Associations.

To achieve economic empowerment, various measures were discussed in the meeting, including growing and selling grass in designated areas, planting fruit or coconut trees along the lake's edge and bottom for income generation, allocating a percentage of fishery products to associations, and sharing income from water sports/boating and advertisement boards. The meeting delved into potential financial sources to support these initiatives.

Minister Bose Raju affirmed that, considering these factors, a proposal outlining guidelines for the strengthening of Lake User Associations will be meticulously prepared. Once prepared, the proposal will be submitted to the Chief Minister for approval and subsequent implementation. Officials from the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Authority were present at the meeting.