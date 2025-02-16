Railway Minister shifts blame to state govt over Metro fare hike

Bengaluru: Amid public outcry over the steep hike in Metro rail fare in Bengaluru, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday shifted the blame to the state government, saying the fare fixation committee for the Metro Rail is not based in Delhi. He said the Chief Minister should be asked about the hike in Metro rail fare and not the central government.

“The state government knows the ground reality of the city and they should be in the prime decision making process for every metro project. So please ask this question to the state Chief Minister,” Vaishnaw said, addressing a press conference here. “Regarding Fare hiking, the question should be asked to the state government. The Price Fixation Committee is not from Delhi. The price fixation proposal has to be prepared by the State government.”

According to Vaishnaw, the state government is responsible for everything related to Metro Rail and they should be asked about the hike in fare. A week ago, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a fare hike, doubling Metro prices in the city, citing increased operational costs and the need to repay loans. It also increased the fare by five per cent during the ‘peak hour’ taking a cue from the ride hailing taxi services.

After people vented their anger and gave a representation to the state government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao to address the anomalies where the prices have doubled in certain sections. The hike had been in the pipeline, and according to Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had instructed the BMRCL to put the proposed hike on hold last month. In a post on ‘X’ on January 29, Mohan said, “BMRCL’s proposed 45% metro fare hike, set for Feb 1, has been put on hold. The Modi government has directed BMRCL to submit a comprehensive report before making any decision. A big win for the people of Bengaluru—ensuring transparency, accountability, and fair metro pricing.”