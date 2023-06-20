Rain lashes parts of Bengaluru city, several underpass shut

BENGALURU: The city dwellers who were frustrated by the heat of the sun, experienced rainfall on Tuesday. The atmosphere is cool and the people of Bengaluru are in a full relax mood. But the rain has caused traffic jams in many parts of the city. Corporation, Majestic, Hebbal, Shantinagar, Wilson Garden and many other places have heavy traffic jams due to torrential rain. Several vehicles were stuck in the traffic for hours.



Bangalore has had cloudy weather since the morning of Tuesday and it has started raining. Bengaluru is likely to receive at least 6 cm of rain today. There are many traffic jams reported and slow traffic movement experienced by commuters.

Majestic, Shantinagar, Corporation Circle, Shivajinagar, Mysore Road, KR Market, Magadi Road, Vijayanagar received moderate rain in many places. Bangalore Traffic Police said that Outer Ring Road (ORR) road from BEL circle to Kuvempu circle to Hebbal flyover is flooded. Anil Kumble Circle and Rani statue were also flooded, police said.

The Le-Meridian underpass is flooded with rainwater. Vehicular traffic is moving at a slow pace on Ecospace and Bellandur Ring Road due to heavy rain. BTP tweeted to drive safely. Due to waterlogging, vehicular traffic on the Hebbal flyover towards the international airport is slow.

Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised that the people of Bengaluru should travel safely and slowly on the roads in the wake of the rain storm. Slow moving traffic was observed in Whitefield traffic police station area. “Please drive carefully and safely on the roads, Please help. This is a matter of your safety," tweeted Bangalore Traffic Police.

Sadashivanagar traffic police said motorists should drive their two-wheelers slowly and use low-visibility headlights.