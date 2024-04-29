Live
- MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
- Will you continue with INDIA-MVA post-polls: Prakash Ambedkar to Uddhav Thackeray
- 86 pc Indian firms see positive relationship between sustainability & profitability: Report
- Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
- Indian Ocean & Bay of Bengal potential CO2 sinks: IIT Madras study
- My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role
- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
- Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM
- Netflix acquires digital rights for Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ in record-breaking deal
- More dengue fever cases in Udupi: The Coast in a tailspin
Just In
Rambhapuri pontiff calls for CBI probe
The Balehonnur Rambhapuri pontiff has condemned the murder of MCA student Neha and urged government to hand over case to CBI
Hubballi: The Balehonnur Rambhapuri pontiff has condemned the murder of MCA student Neha and urged government to hand over case to CBI. Speaking to mediapersons after visiting house of Neha at Bidnala village in Hubballi on Sunday he said such atrocity should be condemned by everyone and strive for justice.
He voiced strong condemnation of the heinous act, stressing the importance of holding the perpetrator accountable. “Such despicable acts deserve the harshest punishment, including the death penalty. The anguish felt by Niranjan’s family is unimaginable. The case has been handed over to the CID, but given its gravity, there are calls for it to be transferred to the CBI,” he asserted.
“It’s crucial that this issue transcends communal lines. All political figures must unite in ensuring justice for the family.
The legal process must be expedited, and the guilty brought to book. Failure to deliver justice will only fuel collective outrage,” he added.
Numerous political leaders, including the Chief Minister, have already visited the family to express their sympathies. Niranjan, known for his active involvement in both politics and social causes, currently serves as a member of the Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagara Corporation. The pontiff emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and dignity in addressing Neha’s untimely demise, urging for her soul to find peace beyond the constraints of caste divisions. Following the discussions, pontiff received Padapuja by Nehas parents and family members, offering solace and strength to the grieving family amidst their profound loss.