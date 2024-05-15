AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Visits Swati Maliwal Amid Controversy Over Alleged Misbehavior

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, had 'misbehaved' with Maliwal, prompting Kejriwal to direct stern action regarding the incident. A visit was made by Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to the residence of party MP Swati Maliwal in New Delhi on Wednesday. This occurrence follows a statement made by Singh the previous day, where he mentioned that Bibhav Kumar,'s personal assistant, had 'misbehaved' with Maliwal, prompting Kejriwal to direct stern action regarding the incident.



Accompanying Singh was Vandana, a Member of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). It's noteworthy that Maliwal previously served as the chairperson of the DCW.

On Monday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence. However, no formal complaint was lodged by her. Subsequently, the next day, Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, confirmed the allegations, stating that Kejriwal's Private Secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "misbehaved" with Maliwal, and assured that the AAP supremo would take strict action on the matter.

This incident sparked controversy in the national capital, with the BJP calling for an immediate FIR. Delhi BJP leaders criticized Kejriwal, demanding the dismissal of his assistant or his resignation as Chief Minister. Protesters, including BJP activists, gathered near the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, urging an investigation into the incident.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's silence on the matter and demanded accountability from those responsible. Shazia Ilmi, a former AAP member and current BJP national spokesperson, expressed concern for Maliwal's safety and questioned if she was being coerced into reaching a compromise.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) announced sending an inquiry team to investigate the alleged assault on the Rajya Sabha MP. Additionally, the NCW stated its intention to request a formal action taken report (ATR) from the Delhi Police regarding the incident.