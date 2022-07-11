 Ranganathittu bird sanctuary inundated 

Mysore: Heavy rain is lashing in Kodagu and neighbouring areas which resulted in increase of inflow to KRS. The CNNL authorities increased ouflow to 41,000 cusecs from Monday which caused flood situation in Cauvery river. The world famous Ranganathittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district and most of the rocks are partially submerged.

Birds' nests have been swept away owing force of water. The birds sitting in groups on the treetops are scrambling to protect the nest. The district administration banned boating since Saturday following heavy downpour. A barricade has been installed at Nimishamba Temple Bathing Ghat, Confluence to prevent devotees from entering the water.About 25 steps are submerged in the water.

Due to continuous rains in Mysore, the Nanjangud Tahsildar has issued an order to prevent people and cattle from entering in to Kapila river basin. Kapila river catchment area receiving heavy rainfall and CNNL officers released 38 thousand cusecs of water in to river from Kabini dam. The water of the river entered Parasurama temple and bathing ghat completely submerged. Authorities banned entry of devotees into bathing ghat.

Heavy rains are lashing thorugh out Kodagu since last three days which disrupted the normal life. More than 50 houses were damaged partially and 45 land slide incidents reportred so far. But no casualty or loss of life has been reported. The district administration shifted 25 families in Chembu village in Madikeri taluk and Thora village in Virajpet taluk to care centers. An NDRF team is camping in Madikeri and monitoring the situation.

Mild tremors experienced at 4.01 pm on Monday in Chembu, Peraje, Goonadka on border of Madikeri and Sullia taluks. The same area also experienced tremors on Sunday.This is the ninth tremor experienced in this area since last 15 days. It is learnt that the ground shook with a loud noise and the people in the house came out in fear.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre informed that the epicentre of the light earthquake that occurred at 6.22 am was Aranthodu in Sulya taluk on Monday with a magnitude of 1.8. and 1.1 km from Aranthodu village. On Monday district in charge minister B C Nagesh MLA M P Appachu Ranjan visited rain affected areas in Kushalnagar and Madikeri taluks.