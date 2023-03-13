Role of citizens should be increased in governance: AAP chief

AamAadmi Party state president Prithvi Reddy said that there is a gap between the administration of the government and the citizens, and when there is bridge between the two, the common people's problems will be solved.





Speaking at the "All Party Town Hall" programmeorganised by Bangalore Apartments Federation, Prithvi Reddy said, "15 years ago we formed an organization called Smart Vote and used to conduct similar discussions. We made this effort because the real problems of the people are not being discussed in the elections and votes banks are created on a different basis altogether. Apartment dwellers are not only voters but also have the ability to influence many voters. There is an opportunity to discuss with everyone including co-workers, neighbours, apartment security guards, workers and drivers. They should make good use of this and come forward to clean up the politics," he said.





"Rather than discussing the policies of the government, there should be more discussion about their implementation. There is a big gap between the administration of the government and the people, and there is a need to build a bridge between the two. Only then can the government respond to the real problems of the masses. If a person sitting in a government office has to know about a dog with rabies disease is biting people on a road, people should inform the official. Many schemes of the Delhi government are formulated based on the suggestions given by the people. That is why they are successful. Citizens' participation in governance should increase in Karnataka" Prithvi Reddy opined. Minister of State Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed participated in the debate.