RSS to promote family values, social harmony

Bengaluru: Newly-elected RSS Sarkaryavaha Dattatreya Hosabale has said that the organisation will work towards inculcating family values, environmental issues and social harmony in the next three years. He was speaking at a press conference on the concluding day of the two-day ABPS meet on Saturday at Jan Seva Vidya Kendra here.

Hosabale said he condemned use of fraudulent methods to lure girls for marriage and conversion. Also stressing the need for an intellectual campaign aimed at giving the right perspective to the narrative of India, he said the Sangh will work towards this in the days ahead. "...courts have used the word love jihad, not us. The use of any fraudulent methods to lure girls for wrong purposes like marriage for the sake of religious conversion or any kind of misuse or to take them to other countries has to be condemned and it has to be opposed," Hosabale said.

Some states have even come forward with laws against this and RSS supports it, he said, adding that there is no question of religion in it. The Karnataka government too has been speaking about bringing in laws against inter-faith marriages in line with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS Arun Kumar said that the delegates of the meet deliberated on the Sangh work in the last three years and also planned for the next three years.

Incumbent Sarkaryavaha Suresh Bhaiyya Ji Joshi said given his age he wished to see someone younger to take up the responsibility and guide the organisation.

Hosabale said that the entire society is well aware of RSS' work and more people in India and the world are interested to know more about the Sangh. Recalling the lockdown due to pandemic, he said that Swayamsevaks had to stop the Shakha during the time. As every citizen was expected to follow the restrictions, Sangh swayamsevaks too dutifully adhered to the lockdown norms.

"But this gave them an opportunity to explore new ways to serve the society. During the pandemic they served everyone in the society through various means like distributing ration. Just like during any other calamities, the Swayamsevaks were not deterred by the situation and served the society without fear or fervour," he said.

The other resolution was over Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan.

"The Ram Mandir construction ceremony was held adhering to all the norms where the PM, RSS Sarsanghachalak, Trust members and others participated. It is obvious that the construction requires donations from the people. It is in this respect that the Mandir Nyas decided to approach every citizen of the country.

The campaign was planned for 44 days. Every section of the society was part of the abhiyan and the outreach program of this kind is unprecedented anywhere in the world. It was a historic campaign with no parallel. As many as 12 crore families have been contacted in 5.5 lakh towns, cities and villages. It went on smoothly. Swayamsevaks of RSS and common people were part of the campaign.

Even those locations where Swayamsevaks could not reach due to some reason, people themselves came forward and donated for the cause. We have heard many interesting stories from across the country from the delegates during the ABPS. The campaign established that every Bharatiya is connected to Bhagwan Ram. From the richest persons to the poorest have contributed to the Ram Mandir in their own way," Hosabale added.

He informed that a total of 55652 daily shakhas are happening.

"Ninenty percent of the shakhas have restarted. As colleges and schools are closed now not all student shakhas have restarted. But as soon as the conditions become normal, we will resume all the shakhas," he commented.