Santhosh Lad's has a kind heart to help people in despair: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Dharwad: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation. They create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad. He distributed three-wheelers to 525 specially-abled persons of the district, distributed free laptops to the children of construction workers and launched the registration process for gig workers.

The hardworking workers create the wealth of the country. 90% of the country's wealth which is created by the poor labourers is in the few hands.This is wrong. Our government is framing the programs with the view to equally distribute this wealth among all the people, he said.

Our government is providing the assistance of Rs 50 to 60 thousand to 1.30 crore families every year. The CM explained along with statistics that these programmes are benefiting 4 crore farmers, laborers and poor people of the country.

The CM appreciated Labour Minister Santosh Lad and said he has a kind heart to help poor and those in difficulty. Hence he was made him the Minister of Labour Department. He has distributed 525 three wheeler to differently abled through CSR fund and labour department.

Basavadi Sharans called these act of kindness as Kayaka, Dasoha. Equal sharing of produce is Kayaka and Dasoha. This will eliminate economic and social inequality. Ambedkar also fought to eliminate economic and social inequality, the CM explained.

The objective of our government is to provide social justice to everybody and benefits to the working class, the CM said.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya, N. H. Kona reddy and others were present