Sexual harassment by Rapido driver

Bengaluru: A young woman who took part in a protest in front of the town hall on Friday to condemn the nude march and atrocity of women in Manipur was sexually harassed by a Rapido bike driver. The driver not only harassed her during the ride, but also sent her a love message after dropping her off. The young woman tweeted about the incident and the Bengaluru police have started an investigation.



The young woman had booked a Rapido auto to return home after the protest, but it was cancelled. She then booked a Rapido bike, but the driver brought a different bike instead of the Rapido bike. During the ride, he stopped the bike in a deserted area near Electronic City Police Station and sexually harassed her.

After dropping her off, the driver called her mobile and sent her a message on WhatsApp saying “I love you”. The young woman shared the messages on her Twitter account and accused the driver of sexual harassment. The Bengaluru police have taken notice of the tweet and have decided to contact the young woman.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of women using ride-sharing services.