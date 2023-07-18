Siddaramaiah supporters urged party to dismiss ex MLA Vasu from party

Mysuru : Supporters of state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have urged the party high command to dismiss former MLA P Vasu from the party on charges of his anti-party activities. Siddaramaiah had succeeded in giving the ticket to his supporter, from Chamaraja constituency in Mysuru district avoiding ticket to former MLA Vasu .

Vasu had openly stated that DK Shivakumar should be the next CM. R. Sunandakumar, an ex-member of the Mysuru City Corporation, has written a letter to Mysuru city congress president R Murthy ,demanding Vasu's dismissal from the party for his anti party activity.

The letter stated that Vasu has engaged in anti-party activities during the last assembly elections. Despite being in the Congress party, he campaigned for the BJP and made derogatory remarks about Kuruba and Dalits. He also financially supported the BJP through his supporters and worked for his son, who contested on a BJP ticket. Vasu also opposed Siddaramaiah and worked against the Congress candidate in the Chamaraja constituency.

During the Karnataka assembly elections, after losing the ticket, he criticized Siddaramaiah during press conference . He had said, "Under Siddaramaiah's leadership, the Congress is like a child trapped in the mouth of a tiger. Siddaramaiah's caste politics is the reason why Congress lost in 2018 after ruling for five years. I opposed Siddaramaiah's caste politics, and it was Siddaramaiah who defeated me in the 2018 elections. Siddaramaiah's faction worked against me, and removed party leader Shahid from party who spoke the truth at the time, He also complained that many have fallen victim to Siddaramaiah's enmity."