"SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to victims": Basavaraj Bommai on Prajwal Revanna

After the arrest of JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna in an obscene video case today, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to the victims. "The law will take its course, the SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to the victims. There are many dimensions to this case. We will wait and see what happens," Bommai told reporters.

Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. Speaking on it, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Prajwal Revanna arrived from Germany at 12:50 am. A warrant was issued earlier for which the SIT has taken him into custody. Further legal action will be taken by the police. I don't have much information on this yet. He had been arrested, the authorities will do what is legally required to be done."

Prajwal returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody. Revanna was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for a medical examination. After the conclusion of the medical exam, Prajwal was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge.

The SIT has also filed an application in the High Court questioning HD Revanna's bail in the kidnapping case of a woman from KR Nagar, Mysore. According to SIT, Revanna should continue to remain in custody until this investigation is over and therefore, the SIT has moved the High Court to cancel the bail. Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.