Strict action against misbehavior during New Year celebrations: DCM DK Shivakumar warns

Bengaluru: "No one should misbehave during New Year celebrations. No one should violate the law. Strict action will be taken against those who violate it. Consider this as an appeal or a warning," DCM DK Shivakumar warned.

He gave a response to the media near Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. "More than 10,000 cameras have been installed across Bengaluru and everyone's movements will be monitored. The honor and dignity of the state should be maintained during New Year celebrations," he said.

"In the wake of the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the state government has declared a 7-day mourning period, and only government programs have been suspended. Apart from that, we cannot interfere in private programs. Therefore, those who celebrate New Year privately can do so," he said.

"The police will provide information about the New Year celebration guidelines and timings. There should be law and order in the state. The corporation and the police will provide guidelines to businessmen. Even though the timings have been extended, no one can violate the law," he said.