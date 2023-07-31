Supreme Court gives big relief to DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has got a big relief in the Supreme Court in connection with disproportionate assets case. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the CBI seeking to vacate the stay order on the investigation against DK Shivakumar.

The Karnataka High Court had issued a stay order on the investigation of the case of misappropriation of assets beyond income against DK Shivakumar. Questioning this, the CBI filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court today (July 31) dismissed the CBI application and issued an order. DK Shivakumar is relieved by this.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the CBI saying that the High Court order cannot be interfered with. CBI is investigating the income from 2013 to 2018, the Karnataka High Court has issued a restraining order. Against this backdrop, the CBI filed an appeal to the Supreme Court questioning the High Court order.

On October 3, 2020, the CBI had registered a criminal case under Section 13(2), 13(1)E of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Also, DK Shivakumar approached the High Court questioning the fact that the CBI is investigating the income from 2013 to 2018. The High Court, which heard this application, granted an interim injunction to the investigation. The same restraining order has been getting extended and the CBI had approached the Supreme Court questioning this.