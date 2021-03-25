Swiggy to cover cost of Covid vaccination for 2 lakh delivery partners

Bengaluru: India's food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it would cover the 100% cost of Covid-19 vaccination for its nationwide active delivery partners. With a presence in around 500 cities, Swiggy has over 2,00,000 delivery partners.

This comes close on the heels of the Central Government's announcement on the commencement of next phase of the nationwide vaccination from April 1 for those aged 45 and above. In the first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of Swiggy's delivery partners, aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt for the vaccination.

By the end of the program, Swiggy hopes to encourage 2,00,000 plus delivery partners with the choice to get vaccinated as they continue to provide an essential service. Swiggy is also requesting authorities for the prioritisation of delivery partners in the vaccine drive.

Announcing this vaccination programme, Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy, said, "Over the past year, our delivery women and men have been a lifeline for the nation, delivering food and other essentials to millions of Indians during their time of need.

As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we're prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our Covid cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners.

We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated. This is another step in doing our bit for our partners who are supporting not just themselves and their families but also the society as essential service providers."