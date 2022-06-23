TASL, L&T deliver 100th Akash Air Force Launcher to IAF

Bengaluru: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have jointly delivered 100th Akash Air Force Launcher (AAFL) for Indian Air Force, developed with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This event was flagged off by Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, DG-MSS, DRDO at the Vemagal facility of TASL (near Bengaluru) on Tuesday. The event witnessed participation by Bharat Electronics Ltd, Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency, L&T, multiple MSME partners in the programme. TASL earlier supplied 49 Akash launchers to the Indian Army.

Commenting on the occasion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TASL, Sukaran Singh said, "The successful delivery of 100th AAFL is a major milestone for TASL and the Indian defence manufacturing sector, and marks the successful establishment of serial production after completing product development. The repeat order of AAFL being executed shows the user's continued satisfaction and confidence in the operational performance of the indigenously developed AAFL system."

Whole Time Director (Defence and Smart Technologies), L&T, Jayant Patil said, "L&T has remained singularly focused on offering indigenously designed, developed and manufactured Defence systems to our Armed Forces. Delivery of the 100th AAFL system, a major milestone toward the iconic Akash missile programme epitomizes the contribution made by the Indian industry toward the Vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

This milestone is testimony to the core strengths of innovation, adaptability, commitment and hard work by the Indian Industry teaming up in a public-private partnership to deliver a force-multiplying Akash Air Defence system to the Indian Air Force".

AAFL is a multi-technology Weapon Launch Platform for Air Defence Missiles, jointly developed under the IGMDP Programme of DRDO by TASL and L & T and produced collaboratively. AAFL is a Mobile Launcher System capable of transporting and launching up to three Akash Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles in Single or Salvo Mode.

AAFL comprises a self-powered and fully-automated Electro-Mechanical Launching System mounted on a trailer and towed by a prime-mover. It is a fully ruggedized all-weather day and night system capable of operating in harsh environmental and terrain conditions.