Two former BJP MLAs to defect to Congress amid JD(S) alliance

Bengaluru: Former BJP MLA Ramappa S Lamani from Shirahatti, Gadag district, has confirmed his intention to switch allegiance to the Congress on October 10, a move that reflects discontent within the BJP and its alliance with the JDS in Karnataka. Lamani expressed his decision after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar in Bengaluru. Alongside Lamani, MP Kumaraswamy and several other BJP leaders are set to join the Congress.

Lamani, who has served as a BJP MLA for two consecutive terms, revealed his motivation behind this move, citing his denial of a BJP ticket for the 2023 Assembly elections. He also claimed that the current BJP MLA for Shirahatti, Dr. Chandru Lamani, has shown opposition to party workers who had previously collaborated with him.

These circumstances influenced Lamani's choice to align with the Congress, a decision that gained momentum following discussions with Jagadish Shettar. During his meeting with Ramanna S Lamani, D K Shivakumar conveyed his warm welcome to the Congress for the group of defectors, affirming the party's inclusive approach.

The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing a trend of defections, with former BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy from Mudigere constituency also poised to join the Congress in what appears to be a growing ripple effect.

This latest political shift comes on the heels of three former JDS MLAs joining the Congress earlier this week in Bengaluru. As Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D K Shivakumar extended his warm welcome to the new entrants, emphasising that more individuals are likely to join the Congress in the near future.

Shivakumar attributed this trend to the BJP-JDS alliance, which, according to him, has conveyed a message that ideology is not of paramount importance in politics. He predicted that the Congress will continue to attract more leaders in the days ahead.

The alliance with the BJP has led to several JDS leaders leaving the party. There have been mass resignations, particularly among minority leaders in Mysuru, including former Vice President Syed Shafi Ulla.

Last week, the JDS officially joined the BJP-led NDA and established an alliance with the BJP in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with the seat-sharing formula expected to be announced after the Dussehra festival next month. The BJP views this alliance as a strategic move to bolster its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the NDA.