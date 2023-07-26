Udupi incident is a small issue No need to politicise -HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, who responded to the issue of video shooting of female students in the bathroom of a college in Udupi, said that the incident in Udupi is very minor and there is no need to give political colour. Also, when all this is happening in colleges, they are doing politics on such small issues, BJP should stop this, he said.

Speaking in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said that BJP leaders are playing politics in petty matters. It seems that they have no other job. He said BJP is not talking about drought or flood.

There is a college principal and a committee to investigate the incident. No complaint has been received in this regard. BJP should first stop playing politics on this issue. Wasn't this happening in colleges earlier? BJP should stop doing such petty politics, he said.

Talking about MLA Tanveer Seth's letter to withdraw the case of DJ Halli KG Halli riots, many MLAs give letters asking different organizations to withdraw the cases. The case will not be returned immediately after being taken back. There is a procedure for that that has to be presented before the Cabinet Sub-Committee. Subcommittee pros and cons. He said that he will discuss and decide.

There is a process like this. Finally, Dr. said that he will withdraw the case only if there is a legal opportunity after seeing the facts. G Parameshwar said. What is wrong with MLAs writing a letter to CM Siddaramaiah? Parameshwar asked on the same occasion, Why is so much importance given to all this? (eom)