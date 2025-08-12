Varsity broadens its ‘Vidya Spandana’ initiative

Bengaluru :Alliance University, one of India’s top-ranked private universities, has launched the second edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, ‘Alliance Vidya Spandana’, reaffirming its commitment to equitable access to higher education for deserving students from economically disadvantaged and economically weaker sections (EWS) of society in Karnataka.

Launched in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) – Quality Education for All – Alliance Vidya Spandana provides a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for undergraduate programmes at the University to meritorious students from Karnataka facing financial hardship. For the academic year 2025–26, the initiative will fully support seven students from across the state, enabling them to pursue their academic aspirations without financial const