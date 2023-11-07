Live
Just In
Villagers repair road by themselves after govt neglects their requests
Frustrated by the inaction of the district administration, the residents of Karkeshwar and Gabbur, located in N.R Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, have taken matters into their own hands to repair a vital road that had been neglected for decades.
Chikkamagaluru: Frustrated by the inaction of the district administration, the residents of Karkeshwar and Gabbur, located in N.R Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, have taken matters into their own hands to repair a vital road that had been neglected for decades. Many remote villages in the hilly regions of Chikkamagaluru have long been deprived of basic facilities, and the deteriorating condition of the road connecting Karkeshwar and Gabbur, with a combined population of one thousand residents, to Koppa town is a prime example of this neglect. Despite repeated appeals spanning over 20 years, the villagers had received no response from the district administration or their elected representatives regarding the urgent need for road repairs.
In a display of determination, the villagers took it upon themselves to address the pressing issue. They collected funds from the local community and initiated a road repair project, where they manually laid soil on the damaged road connecting Karkeshwar and Gabbur to Koppa town. This initiative was crucial for facilitating the daily commute of thousands of people, including school and college students.
The villagers, who undertook the challenging task of repairing the road that was nearly impassable for vehicles, covered a distance of approximately three kilometers. Their efforts were driven by the frustration and disappointment stemming from the perceived negligence of the Chikmagalur district administration and the representatives of the Sringeri Constituency.
The villagers' collective action serves as a testament to their resilience and determination to overcome the challenges they face due to the lack of essential infrastructure.