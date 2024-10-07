walkathon raises breast cancer awareness

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road hosted the ‘Pink Strong’ walkathon, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness on breast cancer and emphasizing the need for regular screening, early detection and prevention. The ‘Pink Strong’ walkathon commenced from Fortis Bannerghatta Road at 6:00 am to Gopalan Mall and back to Fortis Bannerghatta Road, covering a distance of 5 kms. Over 450 participants including breast cancer survivors, doctors, and other community members participated in the walkathon. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Monika Pansari, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, DrVivekBelathur, Senior Consultant – Medical Oncology at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road and AkshayOleti, Business Head at Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “I’m proud to be part of Fortis Hospital’s initiative to raise awareness on breast cancer. This cause is not just important - it’s essential for saving lives. Early detection and timely treatment are critical, and events like the Pink Strong Walkathon are vital in rallying community support. Together, we can lessen the impact of cancer and enhance the lives of those affected.”

Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Dr. Monika Pansari said, “Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in India, representing a significant portion of female cancers. Alarmingly, the incidence is rising among younger women, with nearly 48% of patients under the age of 50. This highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and early detection. Regular screenings are essential for effective treatment, especially as we see more young women affected. It’s vital for women to stay vigilant about their health; understanding risk factors. Adopting healthy lifestyle choices can lead to earlier diagnoses and improved outcomes. Community support is crucial in this fight; together, we can raise awareness, promote proactive health measures, and create a healthier future for all.”

The Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, Business Head, AkshayOleti said, “ The Pink Strong Walkathon is a remarkable opportunity to unite our community in the fight against breast cancer.”