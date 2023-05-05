Will BJP retain both seats in Kodagu? 

Madikeri: This election has aroused interest in Kodagu, which is known for its Hindutva politics and is a BJP stronghold, where the votes of Kodavas and Gowdas are high. Along with Hindutva politics, caste politics has also come to the fore this time, so the curiosity of the battle has increased. In the district , Congress and JDS have counter-strategy of caste calculation for BJP candidates who are doing politics on the basis of Hindutva. So, this time BJP has more challenges in Kodagu.



Expectations are high whether the BJP will win by stepping on these or whether the Congress will beat the odds and wear the crown of victory. Meanwhile, it is also interesting to see how much the Bajrang Dal ban controversy will help the BJP. So, how are the political strategies-counter-strategies in Kodagu? How is the calculation of candidates of which party? Madikeri assembly constituency is one of the two assembly constituencies in Kodagu. Appachu Ranjan of BJP has been smiling the victory in this part since last 25 years. Appachhu Ranjan contested the elections 6 times and won 5 times. Even this time, Appachhu Ranjan, who has entered the arena, is campaigning vigorously. BJP did not have any strong competition in Kodagu in the last several elections. No matter who contested the election, the victory belonged to the BJP. But now times have changed.

There is a three-cornered contest in the Madikeri assembly constituency. Dr. Mantar Gowda, son of former minister A. Manju from Congress and Napanda Muthappa from JDS have entered the election arena. In the last MLC elections, Mantar Gowda made a lightning move and lost against BJP’s Suja Kushalappa by a narrow margin of votes. Now he is again contesting in the assembly elections and is getting people’s support. Mantar Gowda is confident of winning with a majority of the youth group. Mantar is also supported by his wife. While Mantar is campaigning in Madikeri, Divya Mantar Gowda is campaigning in Somwarpet. Also, Napanda Muthappa of JDS has also entered the arena and is engaged in campaigning. Last time, Muthappa who was in Congress and was aspirant for ticket. However, Napanda, who came to the secular Janata Dal in the background of Congress not giving him a chance, He has good support in his native Shanivarasanthe Hobali. SDPI has also fielded a candidate and is engaged in campaigning.

There was an expectation of change in BJP this time in the constituency. BJP leaders were adamant about the change of candidate. However, the fact that Appachhu Ranjan has been given the ticket has upset some senior BJP leaders.. However, Appachhu Ranjan’s charisma may overshadow all this.

Another constituency in southern part of Kodagu is Virajpet Assembly Constituency. In this one constituency, the undefeated Sardar in the last 20 years is BJP’s K.G. Bopaiah .He also has the experience of working as a speaker. This time too A.S. Ponnanna, son of A.K.Subbaiah of Congress, is giving strong competition to Bopaiah who is a candidate for Virajpet assembly constituency. Ponnanna, who is a High Court lawyer, has been seen in the Virajpet area for the past several years. Kodava community voters are dominent in Virajper constituency. The Congress is wooing voters saying Kodava candidate A S Ponnanna contested in election and committed to develop the constituency which underdeveloped during two decades. Kodvas are traditional voters of BJP. Kodavas are identified in BJP due to Hindutva, Modi leadership . They have been voting for BJP without looking at who the candidate is. This is a boon for BJP. This time the stand of Kodava voters is a cause of curiosity. as Ponnanna contested as a Congress candidate against Vokkaliga candidate of BJP, K G Bopaiah.

Earlier . C S Arun Machaiah, Veena Acchaiah, Biddatanda T., Pradeep of Kodava community contested from Congress party but failed to win against Bopaiah. Kadyamada Manu Somayya of Karnataka Sarvodaya Party and Rabindra are in the fray as Aam Aadmi Party candidates along with Ponnanna.

Campaign is going on in social media platforms about Congress and BJP . The main voting drivers in Kodagu is religion in recent days that too after the Congress manifesto promised to ban Bajrang Dal.