'Will not quit BJP, will remain in the party': Somanna

Amid intense speculation that he might join Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, senior minister V Somanna on Tuesday clarified that he would not quit BJP, and would remain in the party. The MLA from Govindrajnagar in Bengaluru, who turned emotional while speaking to reporters about the rumours, said he was not disgruntled with the party.





"I'm clarifying to you that I will not quit BJP, I will remain in BJP. I'm a minister in the BJP government and the BJP people have not treated me disrespectfully in recent times. Being a minister I would not like to cause even a slightest disservice to the party, this is a national party," Somanna said. Without naming anyone, he alleged that unnecessary attempts of "character assassination" were being made against him. He called for an end to the alleged campaign against him that portrayed him as behaving with "pettiness" towards the party, its leaders, and towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Let's end all these speculations, I will remain in the BJP and work for it," he said, adding that he has served the party with loyalty and will continue to do so.(PTI)



