Will strongly oppose Siddaramaiah govt's asset monetisation move: Karnataka BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka state BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that the party will strongly oppose the state government's move on asset monetisation in the state.

“The BJP party strongly opposes this move and would take every step to stop any such misadventures by this Congress government,” he said.

“When corruption rules the roost, greed overwhelms governance and a government that is subservient and under pressure from the Congress High Command to serve as its ATM, no wonder that the Congress government is desperate and leaving no stone unturned to milk every aspect of the state!” said Vijayendra.

“It’s an open secret that the state treasury has been ruined by the utter mismanagement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government. What a hapless situation to be in, that the government is considering selling off the public assets to meet its daily needs,” Vijayendra said.

"Even after being snubbed by the state electorate in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government refuses to mend its ways and pursue anti-people policies against the interests of the state," said the state BJP chief.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai also slammed the state government's move for asset monetization. He said this was proof of the government's bankruptcy and the BJP's mass movement was inevitable.

He also charged that the government's asset monetization scheme was aimed at benefiting real estate groups.

After hiking fuel taxes, the Siddaramaiah government was considering a plan to monetise at least 25,000 acres of land near Bengaluru to raise resources and sustain spending that has allegedly been heavily affected due to the five ‘guarantee’ schemes. The government is also mulling hiking water tariffs in Bengaluru.