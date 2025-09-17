World's first artificial leg surgery for bear successful at Bannerghatta National Park

Bengaluru - In a groundbreaking achievement, a bear named Vasikaran at the Bear Conservation Center in Bannerghatta National Park has become the first in the world to successfully undergo an artificial leg surgery. The rare procedure, conducted over three days in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department, has restored the bear's mobility and sparked global attention.

Vasikaran, originally rescued from Bellary district in 2019 after being caught in a poacher's trap, had suffered multiple fractures. His hind left leg was broken and his front left leg severely injured, forcing him to adapt to life on three legs. Despite medical treatment, his condition restricted his movement and natural behaviors like climbing and digging.

The turning point came when American orthopedic expert Derrick Kampana, known worldwide for designing prosthetics for animals, visited Bannerghatta in January 2025. Observing Vasikaran's gait, Kampana set about creating a customized prosthetic leg. "In my job, animals teach me new things. However, the case of Vasikaran is amazing. Preparing an artificial leg for a bear was a big challenge. Seeing him walk, dig, and climb with it proves that our efforts have paid off," Kampana remarked.

The fitting process lasted three days, during which the prosthetic was molded, tested, and carefully adjusted to suit the bear's movements. Park officials confirmed that the moment Vasikaran took his first steps with the artificial limb, his gait was normal—an outcome that astonished everyone present.

"This development is a testament to how science, new discoveries, and a conservation spirit can come together for the welfare of animals," said A.V. Suryasen, Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Wildlife SOS, which supported the procedure, described the success as historic. Karthik Satyanarayana, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Vasikaran's first walk after the prosthetic leg surgery was normal. This came as a surprise. The prosthetic leg was Vasikaran's second chance at life."

Veterinarians stressed the medical significance of the achievement. Dr. Arun Shah, Senior Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, explained, "The prosthetic leg is a milestone in the field of medicine. It has not only changed the bear's gait but also saved his future. Walking on three legs had put pressure on his knees and spine, causing him anxiety. This prosthetic has relieved that burden."

The case of Vasikaran, officials say, may open new avenues for wildlife care globally, particularly for rescued animals suffering from permanent disabilities due to human interference. With this success, Bannerghatta National Park has also earned recognition as a pioneer in combining conservation and cutting-edge veterinary science.

For Vasikaran, who once struggled to move, the artificial leg has meant a return to freedom—climbing trees, digging soil, and foraging once again.