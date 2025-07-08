Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express to run with 16 coaches from Tomorrow

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway has announced the expansion of the Kacheguda–Yesvantpur–Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, a premier high-speed train service between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Starting July 10, the train will operate with 16 coaches, doubling its capacity to accommodate 1,128 passengers.

Previously running with just 8 coaches and a seating capacity of 530 passengers, the Vande Bharat Express on this route will now feature 14 Chair Cars (1,024 seats) and 2 Executive Class coaches (104 seats). This move is aimed at meeting the increasing demand from passengers traveling between the two major IT hubs of South India.

Train No. 20703/20704 was initially launched with 1 Executive Coach and 7 Chair Cars. Responding to the significant rise in passenger demand, the railway authorities have decided to add 8 more coaches to the rake. Speaking on the development, Sandeep Mathur, General Manager, South Western Railway, said: “Doubling the number of coaches will greatly enhance the availability of seats for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This expansion will improve travel convenience for IT professionals, business travellers, and tourists alike.”

The Vande Bharat Express between Kacheguda and Yesvantpur was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2023. With this latest upgrade, the train service promises a more comfortable and efficient journey for a larger number of travelers.

The railway authorities have assured that all new coaches are equipped with modern amenities and safety features, maintaining the premium standards of Vande Bharat trains. This enhancement is a part of the broader initiative to boost regional connectivity and promote faster, safer travel in South India.