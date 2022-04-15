A School Teacher In Tamil Nadu Has Been Suspended For Promoting Religion In The Classroom

A government school teacher in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district was suspended on Wednesday just after knowing that a girl student claimed that a teacher sought to preach religion throughout school hours. According to police, the student also said that the teacher talked of Christian superiority and represented Hinduism in a negative light.



The schoolgirl claimed in a video captured in front of police officers that one of their teachers continued to insist they study the Bible and also illustrated a prayer session by kneeling down on their knees and joining hands .

The student remarked in the video and explained how the teacher had advised using the term Satan to refer to Hindu gods. She asked the students that they should read the Bible. In the meantime, the students stated that they are Hindus and that they read the Bhagavad Gita rather than the Bible. But the teacher claimed the Gita is bad and the Bible is true.

The incident was brought to light after several of the pupils in the class told their parents about it, who filed complaints with the school and the local police. As a result, a hearing was held in front of the professors and students, during which the pupils explained their purported classroom experience. In the leaked video of the girl student, which was apparently shot during the investigation, police officers can be seen in the background.

A school department official stated that soon after the complaint was reported, the Chief Education Officer and the district administration conducted a preliminary inquiry and recommended disciplinary action against the teacher. The Kanyakumari district collector M Aravind's office confirmed the teacher had been suspended from work when approached.