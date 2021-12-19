Chennai: Good riddance to bad music for ears

Chennai: A 69-year-old man suffering from constant high-pitched ringing in both his ears for five years finally found life pleasant after he underwent a microvascular decompression of the cochleo-vestibular nerve surgery. The surgery was simultaneously performed on both the ears and he is able to hear normally

The MGM Healthcare, which performed the surgery, said the 10-hour rare surgery for disabling the intractable tinnitus in the 69-year-old Brajeshwar from West Bengal was successfully performed and he is cured of his long-drawn hearing ailment,". Since the last five years, the disability from the constant sound became very difficult for him. "The severity of his tinnitus scored 4 out of a total of 5. An MRI of the brain showed blood vessels in close contact with the hearing nerves of both sides," the hospital said.

During the second video consultation the family was counselled that he would perhaps be helped by microvascular decompression of the cochleo-vestibular nerve surgery.The MRI of the brain was done and seen by neuroradiologist Dr Aarthi Deepesh. Brajeshwar had approached the hospital with constant ringing in his ear and his condition was diagnosed as intractable tinnitus. The surgery was performed on December 6.

This condition can affect the patients in many ways, especially their life, relationship, work and overall health. In some cases, it can weaken mental health and lead to severe anxiety and depression. "The constant high-pitched ringing and buzzing in ears results in sleeplessness affecting their capability to concentrate," a press release from the hospital said.

"We are extremely happy that we were able to help the patient who had travelled approximately 1,800 km in search of an answer to his extremely disabling problem of tinnitus which had destroyed his quality of life," said Harish Manian, CEO, MGM Healthcare.