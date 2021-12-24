Complaint Recieved Regarding CBSE Schools In Tamil Nadu Leaking Question Papers

As per a complaint to the school board, some CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu have been tampering with Class X and Class XII exam results by leaking question papers and having teachers assist pupils in answering them. The CBSE Schools' Management Association (CSMA), an umbrella organisation of such schools in Tamil Nadu, is the whistleblower. It has requested that the examination should be cancelled further that were going to began in the first week of December, by the Central Board of Secondary Education.



With only one external supervisor, the CBSE enabled all schools to administer and analyse the December exam papers on their own. According to the CSMA, scammers are abusing this trust.

The CSMA has written an eight-page letter to the CBSE outlining how question papers were leaked to pupils via WhatsApp, LAN, and printed copies. Before being taken to the exam halls, the students would be forced to sit in a separate room and be given the answers. Students were also instructed through the process of how to use the OMR sheets.

By the time the major topics were finished, the CBSE had caught wind of this practise and declared that only capital letters should be used while selecting an answer option. As per CSMA secretary P Ashok Shankar, the con artists then told the pupils to leave the boxes blank if they didn't know the answers. The right answers would be filled in later by the teachers.

Though Dinesh Ram, the CBSE's Chennai regional officer, was unavailable for comment, other board sources confirmed that the complaint was being investigated. The board has put its faith in the schools to perform the exam fairly. It's sad if they took advantage of the weaknesses in the system, said a senior CBSE official who asked to remain anonymous.

According to the official, the CBSE has stated that for term I exams, there would be no pass/fail results. Only grades will be used to determine the year-end results.