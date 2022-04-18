Table Tennis Player From Tamil Nadu Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, an 18-year-old Tamil Nadu table tennis player, lost his life in a road accident on his way from Guwahati to Shillong. The 18-year-old was taking a taxi with three other colleagues from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships, which began on Monday in Shillong.

A 12-wheel trailer travelling in the opposite direction smashed over the road divider and collided with the cab near Shangbangla, just after the Umliy check point, plunging into the ravine.

Vishwa died before entering the Nongpoh Civil Hospital, while the cab driver died on the scene. He was proclaimed dead by the medics. Vishwa's companions Ramesh Santosh Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan, and Kishore Kumar were severely injured.

The championships' organisers hurried them to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong for critical care, with the assistance of the Meghalaya government. The boys are stable, according to the medics who were treating them. N. Ganeshan, the competition manager, also paid a visit to the three lads at the Institute.

Vishwa's father and a few family members are expected to arrive in Guwahati, and Vishwa's preserved body would be flown to Chennai the next morning. At Nongpoh, representatives from the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association and the Ribhoi district administration will supervise the fulfilment of all formalities and greet the bereaved family members at the airport.

S.D. Mudgil, the other CoA member, also spoke with a higher-ranking Assam police official concerning a smooth airport clearance tomorrow morning.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju used social media to express his condolences following the death of Deenadayalan Vishwa on Sunday. The chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Justice Gita Mittal also expressed her condolences for Vishwa's passing and spoke with Kishore Kumar, wishing him and the fellow players a swift recovery.

Vishwa, a young player who has won multiple national ranking championships and international medals, was set to represent India at the WTT Youth Contender on April 27 in Linz, Austria. He was described by the ace paddler as a gifted young man with a lot of potential. Vishwa's ascension to fame was also steady. For any teenager who wants to hit it big, his leap from Cadet to Sub-Junior to Junior division was eye-opening. He previously won the National Cadet and Sub-Junior titles.