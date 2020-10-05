10 injured as under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 10 labourers suffered serious injuries after an under-construction building collapsed in Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Sunday. Locals shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital and the condition of two is stated to be critical.

The slab of the second floor of the building collapsed and the reason is yet to be ascertained. The police rushed to the spot on a receipt of information and launched an investigation.

The injured were identified as Sravan, Suresh, Rajan Kumar, Raj Kumar, Jaya Prakash, Ram Singh, Sandeep, Sakar. The other two are to be identified yet.

It is believed that the incident occurred due to the faulty design and usage of poor quality material. The actual cause of the building collapse is ascertained only after identifying the quality of material and structural and architectural drawings.