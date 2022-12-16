10-year-old girl goes missing from Medchal

Medchal: In an unfortunate a 10-year-old girl was found missing in Medchal-Malkajgiri and triggered panic among her parents and locals. The incident took place in Jawahar Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Thursday. According to the sources, a girl studying fourth class at ZPHS in Dammaiguda reached school on Thursday morning and left her classroom keeping her bag in the class.



Her classmates said that she left the class citing she is going to a nearby park. Later, her class teacher found she was missing in the classroom and informed to her parents. The school principal and her parents lodged a complaint at police station.