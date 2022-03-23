11 burnt alive in Bhoiguda fire accident in Secunderabad

In an heart-wrenching incident, 11 people burnt alive after being caught in fire here at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at 4 am today.



Going into details, around 15 people were asleep in a scrap godown in IDH colony in Bhoiguda when the fire engulfed due to a short circuit. While two people escaped from the fire, remaining 13 people were caught in fire.

According to officials, 11 people were dead and two others are yet to be traced. Five fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire officials added that the severity of the incident has been caused due to the presence of wood and other scrap material which quickly caught the fire.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

