1st Haj training camp for pilgrims at Malakpet today

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has directed the Telangana State Haj Committee to take the original passport of 553 pilgrims on waiting list along with passport copy, medical certificate, Haj application form with declaration, bank details and two doses of Covid certificate, subject to confirmation by the committee against cancellations.

Mohammed Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, said on Tuesday that the pilgrims on waiting list can also attend the camp at Malakpet on Wednesday for training for learning the rituals and logistic arrangements, for readiness at last minute.

On Tuesday a meeting was held with the Haj committee members when the decision of E-tender notification, printing of Urdu Haj guide, conduct of training camp, procurement of meningitis vaccine for the entire State of Haj pilgrims and a meeting with all departments for smooth arrangement for the pilgrims were finalised.

B Shafiullah, EO, Haj committee, Mohammed Masiullah Khan, chairman, TS Waqf Board, MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, and members the State Haj committee were present.

Saleem said a control room will be set up during the entire period of stay of pilgrims in Saudi till their return to coordinate and liasoning with the pilgrims and Khadim-ul-Hujjaj. He convened a meeting with the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and directed them to be punctual in service to the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi without any complaint.

This year onwards the Haj pilgrims can complain in writing against the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj to the State Haj committee after return for dereliction of duty and carelessness, in case if they fail to attend to the Haji's promptly during their stay in Saudi. Necessary action will be initiated by the State Haj committee against the department for not deputing in future Haj volunteers. The Haj pilgrims have been requested to note this to have proper service of volunteers in the interest of pilgrimage.

Saleem requested all pilgrims to attend the training camp at Hi-Tech Garden, Malakpet. Religious scholars will deliver lectures on Manasik-e-Haj and Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah. Important logistic arrangements and journey logistic preparations will be informed. The pilgrims have been advised not to skip any Haj training camp as they will miss opportunity of updating information. Practical demonstration of Ehram will be shown. Special arrangements will be made for women separately.