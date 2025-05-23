20 Finalists Announced for Head-to-Head Challenge at the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana

In a powerful celebration of voice, vision, and purpose, the 72nd Miss World Festival proudly announced the 20 finalists of the prestigious Head-to-Head Challenge following a riveting first round held in Telangana. This highly anticipated segment of the Miss World competition has once again reaffirmed the importance of substance and advocacy in the realm of beauty with a purpose.

Held amidst the cultural grandeur of India’s youngest state, the Head-to-Head Challenge offered a platform for all 107 contestants from around the world to deliver compelling speeches on personal and global issues that matter deeply to them and to society. The preliminary round witnessed a display of remarkable articulation, emotional depth, and unshakable commitment to meaningful causes.

The 20 finalists, selected after a meticulous evaluation process, demonstrated not only eloquence and intelligence but also courage and authenticity. These young women stood out for their unwavering dedication to using their voices for change, illuminating stories of resilience, justice, mental health, education, sustainability, empowerment, and cultural identity.

The finalists advancing to the Head-to-Head Final this Friday are:

From the Europe Region:

• Spain – Corina Mrazek

• Wales – Millie-Mae Adams

• France – Agathe Cauet

• Germany – Silvia Dörre Sánchez

• Ireland – Jasmine Gerhardt

From the Americas & Caribbean Region:

• Brazil – Jessica Pedroso

• Suriname – Chenella Rozendaal

• Cayman Islands – Jada Ramoon

• Guyana – Zalika Samuels

• Trinidad and Tobago – Anna-Lise Nanton

From the Asia & Oceania Region:

• Sri Lanka – Anudi Gunasekara

• Thailand – Opal Suchata Chuangsri

• Turkiye – Idil Bilgen

• Lebanon – Nada Koussa

• Japan – Kiana Tomita

From the Africa Region:

• South Africa – Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg

• Namibia – Selma Carlicia Kamanya

• Somalia – Zainab Jama

• Uganda – Natasha Nyonyozi

• Zambia – Faith Bwalya

Each of these finalists will present once more in the concluding round, where their clarity, conviction, and commitment to advocacy will help determine the ultimate winner of this defining challenge.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, stated: “I am immensely proud of every young woman who took part in the Head-to-Head Challenge. Their voices resonated with truth, courage, and inspiration. In a world that needs empathy and leadership more than ever, these women have reminded us of the power of storytelling, advocacy, and standing up for what is right. They have not only spoken—they have been heard, and their words are helping shape a more compassionate, inclusive, and thoughtful world.”

As the excitement peaks for the final round of the Head-to-Head Challenge, taking place today, 23rd May, the Miss World Festival continues to spotlight young women who redefine what it means to lead with purpose and passion. Telangana, with its vibrant heritage and forward-looking spirit, serves as the perfect host for this global celebration of beauty, voice, and vision.















