22 special trains between Kanpur & Kacheguda

Kacheguda: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, 22 superfast weekly special trains will run between Kanpur Central to Kacheguda.

Train No 04155 Kanpur Central-Kacheguda Superfast weekly special train will depart from Kanpur Central at 18.40 hours on January 16, 23 and 30. February 06, 13, 20 and 27 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Thursdays) and arrive in Kacheguda at 21.50 hours on the next day.

In return direction, Train No 04156 Kacheguda-Kanpur Central Superfast Weekly Special train will depart from Kacheguda at 23.20 hours on January 17, 24 and 31. February 07, 14, 21 and 28. March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and arrive in Kanpur Central at 02.20 hours on the second day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Pokhrayan, Orai, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Kazipet and Malkajgiri stations in both the directions.

These special trains will consist of AC-II Tier, AC-III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.