31st Yudhvir Award presented to Shankar Foundation founder Sridevi Prasad

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday presented the 31st Yudhvir Memorial Award to the founder of the Shankar Foundation, Sridevi Prasad, on Tuesday for her uncompromising commitment to quality rehabilitation services and empowering the lives of people with special needs.

In a programme held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium in the city on Tuesday, Bandaru Dattatraya lauded the efforts of Sridevi Prasad for her service to the needy. The award includes a citation and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. At the age of 20, Sridevi Prasad had her first interaction with a special needs child while working as an assistant teacher. This experience sparked her determination to obtain qualifications that would enable her to support more children with special needs. While pursuing a postgraduate degree in psychology, she interned at the Sweekaar Academy (previously the Hyderabad Special School) and immersed herself in the rehabilitation of children with special needs as a teacher for over a decade.

A condolence meeting was also organised by the Foundation in the memory of Hindi Milap Editor Vinay Vir, who passed away on Saturday. Dattatraya said that he was shocked to learn of the demise of Vinay Vir. “In spite of a big tragedy, the programme was taken up, and I appreciate the courage shown by Vipma Vir (the wife of Vinay Vir), who allowed continuation of the award function. Whenever there is a discussion on the growth of Hindi in the South, Vinay Vir’s name will be taken proudly,” said Dattatraya.

Retired IPS officer and foundation chairperson Aruna Bahuguna, trustee Amer Ali Khan, secretary Vipma Vir, and others were present.